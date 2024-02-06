Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Holdings Raised by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 349.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.35. 829,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

