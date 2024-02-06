Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.74. 1,995,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,509. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average is $171.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

