Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 10,495 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

Shares of COP traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $111.96. 1,847,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

