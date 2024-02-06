Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,986 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.35. 1,999,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,119,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $178.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.47.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

