Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $17.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $767.28. The stock had a trading volume of 470,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $716.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $789.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.