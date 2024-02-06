Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $22.24 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,976. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average is $154.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

