Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $38.78 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.2% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $9.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $697.08. 5,409,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,458. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $742.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $661.74 billion, a PE ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $609.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

