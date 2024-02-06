Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,103,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,106 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 47.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 98,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 332,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. 6,354,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,225,098. The company has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

