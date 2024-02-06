Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 21,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,236,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,381,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Bank of America
In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bank of America Stock Performance
BAC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,128,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,495,055. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
