Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $19.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,644.41. 143,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,442.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3,182.06. The company has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,331.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,669.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

