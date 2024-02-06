Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.44.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $7.27 on Tuesday, hitting $328.54. The company had a trading volume of 790,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,366. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $330.81.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.