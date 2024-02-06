Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.88. 490,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,745. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $346.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

