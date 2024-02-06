Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 491 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $494.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $501.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.88.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

