Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.78. 561,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,957. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

