Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,091. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

