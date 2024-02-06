Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. 149,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,309. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

