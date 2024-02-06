Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $22,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $935,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

