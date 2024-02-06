Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.66. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

