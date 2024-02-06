Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,326,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 273,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 34,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 363,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $104.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

