Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $536.0 million-$546.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.3 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

VRNS stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.28. 2,356,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 0.83.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.27.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $751,290.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,479.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock worth $1,295,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after buying an additional 360,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after buying an additional 105,178 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,595,000 after buying an additional 115,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,842,000 after buying an additional 58,644 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

