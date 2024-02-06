Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Barclays upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock worth $1,295,413. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,317,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after buying an additional 77,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

