Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $56.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 523552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.27.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varonis Systems

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 28,458 shares of company stock worth $1,295,413 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.