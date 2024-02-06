Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $438.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $436.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.92.

Shares of VRTX opened at $428.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.70 and its 200-day moving average is $373.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

