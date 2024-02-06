Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.92.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $428.89 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.21. The company has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 854 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,156 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

