Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Issues Earnings Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $428.89 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.92.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

