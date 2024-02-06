Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.96.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $428.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,805,000 after buying an additional 650,966 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

