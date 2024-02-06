Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $428.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.