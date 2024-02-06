Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.26

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 757178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,208,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,789,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

