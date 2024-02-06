Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.85

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.85 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 97.25 ($1.22), with a volume of 9066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.25 ($1.22).

Vianet Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vianet Group

In related news, insider Stella Panu bought 75,000 shares of Vianet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($65,814.22). In other Vianet Group news, insider James Dickson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,063.43). Also, insider Stella Panu purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($65,814.22). Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

