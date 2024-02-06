VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.