Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Down to $24.66

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.66, but opened at $23.30. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 623,817 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,250. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,020,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 553,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.