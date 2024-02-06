Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after buying an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after buying an additional 1,016,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,857 shares of company stock valued at $24,966,149 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:V traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.95. 1,106,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,526,734. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.35. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $504.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

