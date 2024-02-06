Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,354. The stock has a market cap of $504.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.82 and a 200 day moving average of $248.35. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $279.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,857 shares of company stock worth $24,966,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

