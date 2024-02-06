Vivo Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 633,576 RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB)

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 633,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,000. RayzeBio comprises 1.7% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 1.09% of RayzeBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYZB. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in RayzeBio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,933,000. Finally, Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,511,000.

Shares of RYZB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 124,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57. RayzeBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $62.27.

RayzeBio ( NASDAQ:RYZB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.59). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RayzeBio, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of RayzeBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

