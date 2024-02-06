Vivo Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,404 shares during the period. Delcath Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Delcath Systems worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,872,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 53,803 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 183.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 59,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,217. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,079.17% and a negative return on equity of 2,571.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,294.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vojo Vukovic purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,294.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 224,000 shares of company stock worth $561,660. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

