Vivo Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,494 shares during the period. Dyne Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.1% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
DYN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 212,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.87. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $25.50.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dyne Therapeutics
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.