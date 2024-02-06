Vivo Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,494 shares during the period. Dyne Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.1% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

DYN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 212,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.87. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Dirk Kersten acquired 1,714,285 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,887 shares of company stock worth $5,560,177. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

