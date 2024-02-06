Vivo Capital LLC Takes Position in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,470,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned 9.99% of Unicycive Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNCY. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UNCY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 534,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unicycive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNCY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

