Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $152.86 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $152.86 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00012607 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.41419284 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $4,911,648.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

