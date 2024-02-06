Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $242,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $228.50 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $235.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,728 shares of company stock worth $1,641,060 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.