Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,247,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,137 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up approximately 4.8% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of Waste Connections worth $301,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $82,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
WCN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.62. 247,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,603. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $158.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Waste Connections
In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
