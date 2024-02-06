Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.5 million-$640.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $677.3 million. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-12.050 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.38.

Get Waters alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Waters Stock Performance

Waters stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.18. 406,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,848. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.56 and a 200 day moving average of $284.26. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $346.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Waters by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $135,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.