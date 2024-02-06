WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Set at C$5.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$5.50 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.30.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
