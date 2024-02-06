WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Set at C$5.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$5.50 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.30.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,817. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.10. The company has a market cap of C$948.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.58 and a 1-year high of C$5.94.

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.