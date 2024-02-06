Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $83.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,098. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

