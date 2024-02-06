Wells Fargo & Company Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $90.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.95.

SHOP opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

