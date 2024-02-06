Wells Fargo & Company Trims WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Target Price to $91.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE WEC opened at $78.03 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average is $83.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile



WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

