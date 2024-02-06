Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Shares of WELL opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

