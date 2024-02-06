West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from West Shore Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of WSSH stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. West Shore Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

