West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from West Shore Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
West Shore Bank Stock Performance
Shares of WSSH stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. West Shore Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.
About West Shore Bank
