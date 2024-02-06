Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,486,246 RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,486,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of RPT Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

Shares of RPT remained flat at $12.83 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on RPT

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also

