Westchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,241 shares during the period. Enphys Acquisition makes up 0.6% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphys Acquisition were worth $19,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphys Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,492,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 146,539 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,828,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,386,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Enphys Acquisition by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphys Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE NFYS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,187. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Enphys Acquisition Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus in the renewable energy sector. Enphys Acquisition Corp.

