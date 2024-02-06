Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,660,374 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,660,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,352,000. Capri makes up approximately 2.6% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,340,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,900,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. 836,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,680. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

